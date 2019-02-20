Try 1 month for 99¢
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

Spring Story Time 2019 starts March 4.

Story time is geared toward preschool age children and will be held in Fredericktown on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. through April 11. Call 573-546-2615 for more information. Ozark Regional Library programs are free and open to the public.

