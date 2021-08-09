Spring tonics, native plants discussed

Jamie Koehler from the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library in July to host a class entitled, "Ozark Tales: Granny's Home Remedies."
The class taught attendees about local native plants that Native Americans and settlers used to cure ailments. Native plants were used to make "spring tonics," teas, salves and were used to dye fabrics.
"Native plants are the plants that were here before we were," Koehler said. "They were here before the settlers came in, so most of the Native Americans had their own names for the plants and used them a lot as a food source, medicinal values and all kinds of things."
Koehler said nature tends to grow up together and get used by one another.
"So our wildlife, like our insects, our pollinators, our birds, our bunnies, are used to our native plants, that is what they are accustomed to as a food source," Koehler said. "Why natives are important is because they provide that foundation. They are the only thing that can make their own food. Everybody else depends on plants as a food source at some time."
Koehler said native plants are also bring values to gardens because they attract more pollinators, such as dragonflies and butterflies, and are also lower maintenance.
"A lot of this is based on stuff my grandma taught me and things I've learned from other grandmas," Koehler said. "I call this program 'Teas and Tonics: Granny's Home Remedies' because a lot of this stuff in here is based on recipes using plants that have been passed down for generations."
The first and main discussion was about "spring tonics."
"Spring tonic is a really interesting concept because the settlers, as they moved West, in the winter time they were pretty much cabin-bound," Koehler said. "They were stuck inside all winter. They had to do what work they had to do to survive and keep the cattle alive, but for the most part they were pretty sedentary."
Koehler said through the winter time, the settlers had a limited diet. They ate what could be preserved in the root cellar such as cabbage, potatoes, onions and some salted meat, all of which they boiled to cook.
"So their diet was really, really bad," Koehler said. "When spring came they were really happy to see greens come back again."
Koehler said it was usually a grandma's job to get everyone ready for spring planting.
"Spring planting you had to repair all the equipment, fix the cabin, fix the barn, plow the fields," Koehler said. "It was a lot of hard work from morning until they couldn't see anymore, so granny's job was to get everybody ready for that in the spring."
Koehler said the settlers looked to nature for remedies, probably based on what they found Native Americans doing.
"So they looked to trees and nature," Koehler said. "They had some ideas on how our bodies behaved based on how they saw plants grow. They thought that our blood in the winter time would get very thick and would settle down into our feet. So spring tonics and spring diets, the whole idea was to detoxify and thin our blood out to get the blood to rise like sap in a tree and get ready for spring."
Koehler said every granny had her own spring recipe with her own local ingredients.
"They had tonic, tinctures, teas, and a lot of different ways that they preserved that medicinal value each plant has," Koehler said. "With spring tonics, everybody had their own version of what made it really good, but usually they tasted really, really bad. A lot of them included molasses which now we know has sulfur in it and that helps cell walls. So again, there was a benefit to it. They just didn't know what it was."
Koehler said they also made a lot of teas or would just plain eat their medicine on salads and greens.
Teas could be made from native plants such as blackberry leaves, bee balm, goldenrod, rose hips/petals, elderberry, mint, New Jersey tea, strawberry leaves, raspberry leaves, chamomile, red clover, burdock, yarrow and sumac.
Several in attendance had a few questions when Koehler mentioned sumac as it is commonly known for being poisonous.
"Sumac makes a very good lemonade and is really high in vitamin C," Koehler said. "There is a poisonous sumac. Our sumac that we have here in Missouri is red. We have four species and white poisonous sumac does not grow here. So any sumac you run across here are going to be OK."
Another plant discussed, one that is usually considered a weed, is the dandelion.
"Nobody knows where dandelions came from," Koehler said. "They are naturalized now on any landmass anywhere except maybe Antarctica or someplace frozen. A lot of places, they plant them as row crops. There are dandelion farms."
Koehler said every part of the dandelion is edible.
"The root has a medicinal value to it, they thought it was a detoxifier, that it thinned the blood," Koehler said. "It does have some kind of values to that. The leaves are great in the spring in salads. Even the flowers, the flowers taste very good. I like to make them into a fritter or a cookie."
Koehler also discussed stinging nettles, sassafras, burdock, lamb's quarter, chickweed, wood sorrel and cleavers.
Before the end of the lesson, Koehler gave everyone a few things to remember when foraging for native plants: Always have permission, always know your plants, know about any spraying in the area, gather away from the road, and always leave some plants behind to continue growing.
Koehler invites everyone to take a trip to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to see the inside exhibits, kids' fishing pond, trails and beautiful garden beds.
The class was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For a wide selection of books regarding native Missouri plants and foraging, visit the Ozark Regional Library.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com