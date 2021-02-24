Sprinkler malfunction at KABMS

Cold temperatures may be responsible for a sprinkler system malfunction which dumped approximately 2,000 gallons of water inside Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, Feb. 16.
The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at 11:10 a.m. to the middle school.
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, when they arrived at the school, firefighters found the sprinkler system had malfunctioned, dumping approximately 2,000 gallons of water inside the school. Areas impacted included the library, front offices, cafetorium and front entrance.
"It was right beside the front door, so a lot of the water was going outside and then some of it backed up into the office, library and a bit into the cafetorium," Fredericktown Superintendent Chadd Starkey said.
The fire department remained on the scene to assist with the cleanup and to squeegee the school.
"It could have been a lot worse," Starkey said. "The fire department reacted very quickly so that helped."
Starkey said the floors are concrete under the carpet tiles and completely concrete in the cafetorium so it was not nearly as bad as it could have been.
The district did not have school the rest of last week due to road conditions.
"This was good and bad," Starkey said. "We didn't have kids there, and we were able to clean it up."
Starkey said all of the custodians pitched in and, with the help of the fire department, they were able to get all the stuff moved out of the way and the water sucked up.
Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford said there were 25 to 30 people who helped. Lunsford said everything was moved back into the school, Friday. Ceiling tiles were replaced and the sprinkler system was repaired and inspected.
"While the sprinkler system was down, we had someone at the school, 24 hours a day," Lunsford said.
Students returned to the school, Monday morning.
"Everything is back up and running and looks great," Lunsford said. "There was very little damage, just a few boxes of paper on the floor."
Clark said, at this time, it could be assumed the malfunction was due to the cold temperature.
