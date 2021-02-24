Sprinkler malfunction at KABMS

Cold temperatures may be responsible for a sprinkler system malfunction which dumped approximately 2,000 gallons of water inside Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, Feb. 16.

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at 11:10 a.m. to the middle school.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, when they arrived at the school, firefighters found the sprinkler system had malfunctioned, dumping approximately 2,000 gallons of water inside the school. Areas impacted included the library, front offices, cafetorium and front entrance.

"It was right beside the front door, so a lot of the water was going outside and then some of it backed up into the office, library and a bit into the cafetorium," Fredericktown Superintendent Chadd Starkey said.

The fire department remained on the scene to assist with the cleanup and to squeegee the school.

"It could have been a lot worse," Starkey said. "The fire department reacted very quickly so that helped."

Starkey said the floors are concrete under the carpet tiles and completely concrete in the cafetorium so it was not nearly as bad as it could have been.

The district did not have school the rest of last week due to road conditions.