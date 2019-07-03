Adrienne Cox, 11, brought a little hard work and sunshine to downtown Fredericktown, June 21, as she served up cups of lemonade on East Main Street.
With a sign reading "Squeeze the Day" proudly displayed on the front of her table Adrienne was ready to earn some money to purchase her very own pool pass to enjoy all summer long.
"I chose a lemonade stand because I knew it was a hot day and it was the first day of summer," Adrienne said. "What says summer more than ice cold lemonade?"
Adrienne said having a lemonade stand was harder than begging her mom, Heather Cox, for money but it made mom's life a little easier. She said the money was to buy a pool pass for the summer.
"I had a lot of fun selling," Adrienne said. "One man even brought his own cup back to get a larger glass."
But Adrienne could have never predicted how amazing her customers would be and as the time passed she had earned more than enough money for her pool pass. She even had enough left over to buy snacks at the pool and buy a surprise for her mom.
"I did buy my mom flowers after we packed stuff up," Adrienne said. "She helped me a lot and she was alone at work and I thought maybe she was lonely."
Heather Cox said she definitely did not expect the flowers, and she may have shed a tear or two.
"Knowing she has it in her to be grateful and appreciative is also very rewarding to see," Cox said.
This may not be the last we see of Adrienne's pop up lemonade stand on East Main in Fredericktown. Adrienne said she had so much fun she absolutely wants to have another one, possibly monthly.
"This kid made me super proud," Cox said. "We've been trying to keep her active this summer so when she asked to have a lemonade stand, I suggested using her money towards some sort of activity."
Cox said Adrienne was so excited about her first sale, and that excitement did not fade one bit all day long.
"She had a lot of fun, but I also think she felt responsible and grown up, as a parent that was pretty awesome to see," Cox said. "She's an only child and has always been independent and very sweet."
Adrienne even took the time to thank Olympic Steakhouse, Main Vape and Brick & Mortar for their support throughout the day. Olympic Steakhouse even posted a picture of Adrienne on its Facebook page.
It is easy to see a spark in Adrienne's eyes as she becomes the next little entrepreneur of Fredericktown.
"Thank you to my wonderful customers," Adrienne said.
