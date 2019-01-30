Beginning Feb. 10, “’Exhibiting Excellence,’ the 41st Annual High School Art Exhibition,” an invitational juried art exhibit for 11th and 12th grade students in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, will be displayed in the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.
An opening reception, featuring the unveiling of this year’s exhibit, will be held from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 10, with an awards ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through March 17, and admission is free.
“The high school exhibit is always an amazing show,” said Jim Phillips, museum manager and senior curator. “The impressive talent of these students is a testament to their abilities and skill, dedication and encouragement of their teachers. Works from all media are represented, including drawing, painting, ceramics and much more, offering something for all audiences. It’s a must-see exhibition for our community.”
First, second and third place awards will be presented in the categories of sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, mixed media, photography, fibers, drawing and painting. Additionally, there is an Art Academy Award and Best of Show Award. The recipient of the Art Academy Award will receive a scholarship to attend one of the University’s Summer Art Academy workshops, and the recipient of the Best in Show Award will receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend Southeast as an art major.
This year’s juror will be Justin Henry Miller. Miller is an associate professor, area head of painting and gallery coordinator in the Department of Art and Design at Southeast Missouri State University.
In addition to his career at Southeast, Miller is a practicing artist who regularly exhibits his artwork nationally. He is represented by Zg Gallery in Chicago and Bruno David Gallery in St. Louis.
Miller received a Bachelor of Arts in art education and a Master of Arts in studio art, both from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois; and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art from the University of Notre Dame.
The exhibition is a great opportunity for young artists to display their work and get professional and local recognition, said Carol Horst, event organizer and instructor of art and design at Southeast.
“The exhibition is always a huge success and well attended by many from around the area,” she said. “Each exhibiting student receives the recognition they deserve for their creative endeavors, while their family, friends, and teachers celebrate and encourage their hard work.”
The Crisp Museum is located in the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus, located at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call 573-651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.