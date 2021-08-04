St. Francois State Park hosts Missouri Bicentennial Games Aug. 6 - 7

St. Francois State Park invites the public to bring its competitive side and art skills to the campground for Missouri Pictionary and Missouri Jeopardy to celebrate the bicentennial.

Bicentennial Pictionary begins at 6 p.m., Aug. 6 at the campground playground. Participants should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Bicentennial Jeopardy begins at 8 p.m., Aug. 7 at the amphitheater, located inside the campground, behind the showerhouse.

Both programs are free. The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

These are two of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

St. Francois State Park is five miles north of Bonne Terre at 8920 U.S. Highway 67. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-358-2173.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

