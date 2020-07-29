St. Joe State Park, Missouri Mines State Historic Site to host public meeting Aug. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting on St. Joe State Park and Missouri Mines State Historic Site at 4 p.m., Aug. 8. The meeting will be held at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site Museum.

The public is invited to share comments about the state park and historic site and their operations during the informational meeting. State park and historic site staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit https://mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.