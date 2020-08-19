St. Louis’ Anheuser-Busch donating hand sanitizer for November elections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a release from the National Association of Secretaries of State, St. Louis-based brewer Anheuser-Busch is producing and donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations across the United States for this November’s General Election.

“Missouri’s local election authorities have benefited from partnerships with a wide variety of companies and organizations, and this type of support from one of America’s most long-standing companies is another example of the cooperation and generosity that makes America truly unique,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. “I am proud that one of the economic anchors of St. Louis is showing the U.S. what it means to do business in the ‘Show-Me State’.”

After consultation with Missouri’s local election officials, Ashcroft requested 1,050 gallons and 5,600 (8-oz.) bottles of hand sanitizer for use in polling places across the state in November. Prior to the June election, which was postponed from April 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCormick Distilling Company in Weston, Mo. donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that was later personally delivered to local election authorities by Ashcroft in May.