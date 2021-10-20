St. Michael Church annual arts and crafts fair

St. Michael Church will host its annual arts and crafts fair 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 4, at the church (400 W. Main St.).
There will be homemade sweet rolls and chili/soup lunch. Your homemade crafts are wanted. For information or space rental, please call Annie at 573-783-7684 or email stmic@charter.net
