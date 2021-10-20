 Skip to main content
St. Michael Church annual arts and crafts fair
St. Michael Church annual arts and crafts fair

St. Michael Church will host its annual arts and crafts fair 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 4, at the church (400 W. Main St.).

There will be homemade sweet rolls and chili/soup lunch. Your homemade crafts are wanted. For information or space rental, please call Annie at 573-783-7684 or email stmic@charter.net

