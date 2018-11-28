Try 1 month for 99¢

Annual Arts and Crafts Fair, St. Michael Church, 400 West Main, Fredericktown, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Area vendors with a wide variety of handmade gifts, homemade pastries, chili and soup.

