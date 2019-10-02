{{featured_button_text}}

St. Michael Oktoberfest will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 6.





There will be roast pig and fried chicken dinners, games for kids and adults, Country Store, crafts, raffles, bounce house, Bingo. Everyone is invited.

