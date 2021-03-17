There are many days during our year that we observe special celebrations.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of those. It is observed on March 17. It is the anniversary of the patron Saint Patrick. He was born in Roman Britain, kidnapped at the age of 16, and brought to Ireland as a slave. He later escaped, but then returned to Ireland, bringing Christianity to the island.

Many people around the world celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with parades, bagpipes playing, eating favorite meals, and gathering together for a time of merriment. Chicago dyes its river green every year. (By the way, no harm is done from the dye.)

People wearing green to "keep from getting pinched" is a tradition. Green bead necklaces, pins, rings, hats; just so you have on green. I used to tease some of my school bus students about wearing green and they would always show me their green as they would get on to the bus.

Irish stew is a favorite dish sometimes made this time of year. Irish Soda Bread is another classic. And then there is corned beef and cabbage and Irish beer.