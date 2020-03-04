You are the owner of this article.
Stabbing results in one flown to hospital
Stabbing results in one flown to hospital

Roy Snyder of Bismark was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action for a stabbing incident which occurred Feb. 6.

According to the probable cause statement, at approximately 11:46 p.m. the Fredericktown Police Department was dispatched to 206 E. Kelly Street in reference to a medical emergency involving a male who had been stabbed.

The report states when the officer arrived two males could be heard actively arguing from the front of the residence. The officer then made entry into the home and made contact to the two males.

According to the statement, both males were unarmed when the officer arrived and the homeowner, Chris Hornbostel was standing in the threshold of his bedroom holding his left arm.

The report states Hornbostel's left arm was covered in blood and actively bleeding. The officer stated he observed a deep laceration on the inner part of Hornbostel's forearm near his elbow with skin hanging off where he was cut.

According to the statement another minor laceration was later found on Hornbostel's neck.

The officer reported Hornbostel went to sit in a chair and the other male (identified as Snyder), who was laying on the kitchen floor, attempted to hit him in the leg.

According to the probable cause statement, the officer observed the knife which had been used was an approximately 12-inch long knife with a trace of blood on the handle.

The officer reported Snyder's right sleeve was partially saturated with blood. After examination his right hand was also covered with blood. Snyder stated he is right hand dominant.

Hornbostel was air lifted on scene to St. Louis Mercy Hospital.

The report states Hornbostel did not give consent to being assaulted. 

Roy Snyder

Snyder

 Provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

