Stagecoach rides, highlight of fair

The highlight of the Madison County Fair, this weekend, was the addition of stagecoach rides.

The beautiful stagecoach, which is a replica of one located at the Smithsonian Museum, was brought to town by Jerry and Yolonda Stroup of Western Rose Ranch also known as Stroup Stagelines.

The duo spent all day Saturday with Yolonda helping everyone into the stagecoach and Jerry taking the reigns, however nobody worked harder than the two mules, "Roxy" and "Judy."

"My husband (Jerry) has done this all of his life," Yolonda said. "He started with a little team of goats when he was six. His dad built him a little wagon and harness and everything, and he was in all the parades. He has just done it all his life. He just loves it."

The historic wagon held six passengers and in the 1800s vehicles like this were used to travel or carry mail along commonly traveled paths.

Many enjoyed their ride, with kids being seen waving out the windows of the enclosed cabin. The image of the stagecoach traveling up and down North Main Street with the historic Madison County Courthouse in the background offered everyone a glimpse back in time.

The Madison County Fair Board members said, the Stroups were a big success and they would love to have the stagecoach back next year.

Across the street in Azalea Park, the craft vendors offered many unique options. Handcrafted items such as cups, jewelry, goat soap, woodworking and more could be found among the tents. All Them Witches were offering Tarot Readings.

SEMO LARPA (Live Action Role Place Association) was there to spread the word about a possible Fredericktown chapter of the club. Throughout the day spontaneous battles with foam swords could be seen in the middle of the park.

As shoppers walked through the rows of booths and looked at all the beautiful creations, at least one smiling face was new this year. Julie Fraser with Working Towards a Cure came all the way from East Alton, IL to sell her cupcake shaped potholders/oven mitts.

But Fraser did not travel the 200 miles for her own benefit. Every dime she made goes toward helping breast cancer patients cover expenses which are not covered by insurance.

"We pay for the things that insurance won't pay for," Fraser said. "For example, we had a lady that wanted her mom to go with her to radiation. Radiation is scary. I've been there. I know it's scary. So we paid for a baby sitter for 6 and half weeks, 3 and half hours a day, so her mom could go with her. The insurance company would never even consider that."

Fraser said, Working Towards a Cure will pay for anything that will make the outcome better for a survivor.

Overall, the weekend was a success with only a few minor hiccups. The biggest let down, especially for the youth, was Joe's Old Fashion Fun Carnival. Due to staffing issues the carnival was limited to only a few rides while others sat motionless.

The Madison County Fair Board would like to thank everyone who donated, volunteered, and participated. Without the support of the community, dedicated volunteers and sponsors the event would not be possible.