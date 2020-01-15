2020! A new decade, time for a fresh start and time to be counted in the upcoming census.
The census is taken in the United States every 10 years since 1790. The 1790 census was conducted by marshals of the U.S. judicial districts and was taken in the 13 original states, the districts of Kentucky, Vermont, Maine and the Southwest Territory with a reported number of 3.9 million inhabitants. We have come a long way since that first census; the 2010 census reported 308.7 million inhabitants in the United States.
Census day is April 1, 2020, that means census responses should be based on your household residents of that date. The Census Bureau will mail out invitations March 12-20 to respond. You can respond by mail, by phone or online. If you do not respond then reminder letters, postcards and a paper form will be sent out. If you fail to respond to those, a census worker may come to your home to get your information. Census workers will never ask you for your Social Security number or information about your bank accounts or credit cards. If you get calls asking those questions, please hang up immediately. Never give out private information to strangers over the phone. If a census worker comes to your home they will not ask to go inside, they will also have a valid ID Badge with their picture, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. If you are unsure or concerned you may call 800-392-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.
You have free articles remaining.
Missouri has many rural areas that have been deemed “hard to count,” let us prove them wrong, let us all be counted. The Census information is safe, secure and protected. The answers you provide are used only to produce statistics. You are kept anonymous: The Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or anyone else in your home.
It is very important that we get an accurate count of residents in Missouri, according to the Missouri Foundation for Health, for every adult and every child that is not counted in the census; our state will lose $1,300 in federal dollars every year. When every Missourian is counted, we get more money for roads and bridges, hospitals, and schools. That loss of money can have major impacts on the safety and welfare of Missouri residents. Every person not counted gives money needed in Missouri away.
The 2010 census led to Missouri losing a seat in the House of Representatives, we need to make sure our voices are heard. So please respond to the census when you receive the notice, tell your friends and family how important this is and encourage them to respond also. If you need assistance or more information please call Aging Matters 800-392-8771 or visit the Missouri Foundation for Health Census website https://mffh.org/our-focus/census-2020/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.