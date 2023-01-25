Standing for life

January 22 marked the 50th anniversary since the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This somber anniversary provides so many Missourians the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to fighting for the unborn. 2022 was a momentous year for those of us who believe life is a precious miracle from God.

Back in June, the Supreme Court delivered one of the most significant pro-life victories in our nation’s history. The court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization made clear that the Constitution gives the people, acting through their elected representatives, the freedom to answer the question of when life begins – not unelected judges. It was truly a game-changing moment in the decades-long fight to preserve life.

But make no mistake: our fight is not over. Washington Democrats are determined to force their abortion on-demand agenda on communities across the nation. You can rest assured that the Republican-led House of Representatives will not back down from this fight.

One of the very first bills passed by the new Republican House majority was the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This legislation requires health care professionals who are present when a baby survives an attempted abortion to provide the same degree of care that would reasonably be given to any other infant born alive at the same age, and ensure the child is immediately admitted to a hospital. Unsurprisingly, not a single House Democrat voted in favor of this life-saving legislation.

The very same day that the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act passed the House, Republicans also advanced a measure calling on the Biden administration to do its job and launch investigations into the heinous attacks against pro-life groups, churches, and pregnancy resource centers, which save so many young lives by providing critical support services to help mothers during their pregnancy and after their child is born. It’s absolutely unacceptable that the Biden administration is refusing to do everything it can to bring to justice the criminals who launched over 100 attacks – including firebombs – to terrify and intimidate innocent Americans who are simply trying to protect the right to life.

As a person of faith, I’ve proudly authored pro-life legislation, and I’m a proud member of the Pro-Life Caucus in Congress. We plan to fight to restore the decades-old prohibition on federal funding for abortions using taxpayer dollars, and to ensure abortion on-demand clinics like Planned Parenthood do not operate using taxpayer dollars.

Every single life has such profound purpose, value, and meaning beyond anything we can imagine. And while we’ve made great progress in the fight to protect the unborn, we cannot stand idly by as the radical Left works around-the-clock to force their pro-abortion agenda on Americans. While states like Missouri have taken strong action to protect life, we still must work every day to win hearts and minds that unborn lives deserve legal protections. As your voice in Congress, I’ll never back down in the fight to protect the unborn. And on next year’s anniversary, I hope the pro-life movement will have plenty more accomplishments to celebrate.