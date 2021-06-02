Standing with Israel

The answer to me is obvious: unify behind America’s strongest and most important ally in the Middle East and against a group that uses innocent civilians and children as human shields.

Many of those who are always quick to condemn any crime against a racial minority as a hate crime have been conspicuously silent about the attacks on innocent Jews in midtown-New York and Los Angeles, where they are being singled out and attacked, simply for being Jewish. While they slander Israel, they ignore the fact that Arab citizens of Israel enjoy the same rights and freedoms of anyone else living in Israel.

It’s hard to think that less than a year ago, in the middle of navigating a global pandemic, President Trump brokered the Abraham Accords – a new peace agreement that incentivized other states to normalize relations with Israel and forge new economic and security partnerships to meet the many challenges posed not only by Iran but also by China and Russia.