{{featured_button_text}}

Teaching your baby to communicate with you using basic sign language can reduce frustration before baby learns to talk. Join instructor Kristy Cox at the Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown at 11 a.m., June 20 for an introduction to American Sign Language specifically geared towards preschool-aged children. 

This program is free to the public and will focus on the most common signs used by parents and children. 

For more information, call the library at 573-783-2120 or visit their website at http://ozarkregional.org/

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments