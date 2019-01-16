In remarks given after she was sworn in for a second term as Missouri's 38th State Auditor, Auditor Nicole Galloway Jan. 14 reaffirmed her office's fight against public corruption. As part of that renewed commitment, Galloway announced she is directing increased resources towards investigations of fraud and abuse in government in a newly created Public Corruption and Fraud Division (PCFD) within the State Auditor's Office.
Missouri Supreme Court Mary R. Russell administered the oath of office to the incumbent Auditor in a public ceremony held in the State Capitol rotunda. Galloway, elected in November to a second term, was accompanied by members of her family, including her husband, Jon, and their three sons.
"It is my job to tell Missourians who is corrupting our government, and to hold the powerful accountable to the people of this state," Auditor Galloway said after being sworn in. "Each time we expose corruption and abuse, it makes an impact. It puts others on notice that their wrongdoing will see the light of day."
By focusing additional resources on fighting public corruption through the PCFD, the Auditor's office can more effectively address whistleblower complaints regarding abuse in local government.
"This division will have dedicated auditors and attorneys, law enforcement professionals, forensic auditing specialists and certified fraud examiners," the Auditor said. "My team will have the tools, resources and expertise to expose wrongdoing. As a certified fraud examiner myself, I am committed to creating the strongest and most robust public corruption force the state has ever seen."
The changes in the office will also allow the State Auditor's Office more flexibility to respond directly to significant concerns identified in counties that do not have a county auditor. As required under state law, third-class counties receive a financial audit every four years.
Auditor Galloway says since taking office in 2015, her audits have resulted in 38 criminal charges against public officials. Most recently, an audit of the City of Winona found $42,000 missing and resulted in felony charges against the former city clerk. Auditors also assisted the Attorney General's Office in an investigation of the City of Greenville, which revealed more than $160,000 in missing funds. Criminal charges were filed against the former city clerk. Also this fall, the former county collector in Callaway County pleaded guilty in federal court to theft. An audit revealed more than $300,000 was stolen over a period of more than two years.
In November 2017, the State Auditor's Office upgraded the office's internal system to more efficiently and comprehensively track contacts to the Whistleblower Hotline. In 2018, the Hotline received 831 contacts through calls, emails and web submissions.
In some cases, whistleblower contacts result in audits which have led to the filing of criminal charges and the convictions of public officials. Investigations that don't lead to audits also have brought about changes beneficial to taxpayers after Auditor's office staff have reached out to public officials to make them aware of problems that can be resolved quickly.
Auditor Galloway said if Missourians have information regarding government waste, fraud and abuse, they may provide it for consideration to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov. Under the law, whistleblowers have the option to remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.