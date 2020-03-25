State Auditor's Office will continue as employees transition to telework amid concerns over COVID-19

State Auditor Nicole Galloway last week shared information with the public on how to reach and work with her office as her employees transition to teleworking amid concerns over COVID-19. As of noon on March 19, State Auditor's Office employees, including those located in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Jefferson City, will be telecommuting.
"My office has the ability to ensure the work of the State Auditor's Office can continue while also following guidance that will protect the health and safety of our employees. We are monitoring this situation closely and will adjust plans as necessary," Auditor Galloway said.
The following information may be helpful as members of the public and governments continue to work with the State Auditor's Office:
• The State Auditor's Office Whistleblower Hotline remains active. Citizens with concerns about abuse and mismanagement in government can call 800-347-8597 or visit auditor.mo.gov/hotline to submit a complaint.
• Political subdivision forms and inquiries about legal reporting requirements can be sent to localgovernment@auditor.mo.gov. Fillable forms can be found online here.
• Auditees with questions about ongoing audits can reach out to audit team members via e-mail. If there are questions as to how to contact a member of the audit team, e-mail moaudit@auditor.mo.gov. Phone lines will continue to be monitored.
• To otherwise reach out to the State Auditor's Office, use the contact information at auditor.mo.gov/aboutus/contact. Phone lines will continue to be monitored.
Prior to recent events, the State Auditor's Office utilized a fully-developed telework policy. The policy has now been updated to better accommodate the current situation and applies to all State Auditor's Office employees until further notice.
State governments throughout the nation, including Alabama, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Maryland have directed state employees to telework amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
