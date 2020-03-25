State Auditor's Office will continue as employees transition to telework amid concerns over COVID-19

State Auditor Nicole Galloway last week shared information with the public on how to reach and work with her office as her employees transition to teleworking amid concerns over COVID-19. As of noon on March 19, State Auditor's Office employees, including those located in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Jefferson City, will be telecommuting.

"My office has the ability to ensure the work of the State Auditor's Office can continue while also following guidance that will protect the health and safety of our employees. We are monitoring this situation closely and will adjust plans as necessary," Auditor Galloway said.

The following information may be helpful as members of the public and governments continue to work with the State Auditor's Office:

• The State Auditor's Office Whistleblower Hotline remains active. Citizens with concerns about abuse and mismanagement in government can call 800-347-8597 or visit auditor.mo.gov/hotline to submit a complaint.

• Political subdivision forms and inquiries about legal reporting requirements can be sent to localgovernment@auditor.mo.gov. Fillable forms can be found online here.