State continues to monitor COVID-19 variant viruses

DHSS will consider requests for testing from providers when certain requirements and criteria are met. Testing capacity is for public health surveillance and is therefore limited. The new capabilities will be supported through a partnership with the University of Missouri to provide bioinformatic analysis.

“We are fortunate that we are now able to implement these sequencing capabilities right here in our laboratory,” said Bill Whitmar, director of the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. “In collaboration with our partners, this timely surveillance will help allow us earlier detection of emerging variants.”

In partnership with researchers from the University of Missouri-Columbia, DHSS and the Department of Natural Resources are continuing their year-long efforts within the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project. Since June, the sewershed surveillance project has been testing community wastewater facilities weekly to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to help inform disease mitigation efforts. In February of this year, the team was one of the first in the nation to begin conducting sequence monitoring of wastewater samples, which allows for identification of variant virus present. While not highly prevalent, their studies indicate the B.1.1.7 variant is present in samples collected from throughout the state. Sewershed researchers have said the project can provide early detection of an upcoming COVID-19 outbreak or emerging novel viral variants.