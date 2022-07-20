State FFA Leadership Camp Rising Sun

Eight members from the Fredericktown FFA Chapter attended the State FFA Leadership Camp from July 11-July 15, 2022 in Kaiser, MO.

The camp is sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association and was held at Camp Rising Sun located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park. The Institute provided leadership training for more than 1,200 high school students who are members of FFA across Missouri. The high school students are trained by State FFA officers as well as the camp Leadership Director. Students learn how to overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills.

Ashley Avalos, Gavin Graham, Leah Thompson, Terri Duffel, Mattie Miller, and Layni Kinkead all received the State FFA Leadership Medal. Layni Kinkead was the All Around Camper for the Fredericktown FFA Chapter. Leah Thompson received the following awards while at camp as well: 1st Impromptu Speaking, 3rd Conservation SAE, and 3rd FFA Creed. All of the students enjoyed the leadership opportunities, waterfront activities, and networking with other FFA members from around the state.

The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally there are more than 500,000 FFA members. Missouri ranks sixth in the nation in the number of FFA members with more than 25,000 FFA members.