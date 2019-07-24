{{featured_button_text}}
FFA Leadership

Pictured, from left, are front row, State Officer, Brittany Manning, Layni Kinkead, Alyvia Sullivan, Alexius Sikes, Libby Mooney, State Officer; and back row, Tyler Sherrill, Hayden Thompson, Jeff Wilson, Curtis Spain, State Officer.

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle

Nine members from the Fredericktown FFA Chapter attended the State FFA Leadership Camp from July 8-July 12, 2019 in Kaiser.

The camp is sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association and was held at Camp Rising Sun located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park. The Institute provided leadership training for more than 1,200 high school students who are members of FFA across Missouri.

The high school students are trained by State FFA officers as well as the camp leadership director. Students learn how to overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills.

Alexius Sikes and Tyler Sherrill received their State FFA Leadership Medal and Alexius Sikes was the All Around Camper for the Fredericktown FFA Chapter. All of the students enjoyed the leadership opportunities, waterfront activities, and networking with other FFA members from around the state.

The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally there are over 500,000 FFA members. Missouri ranks sixth in the nation in the number of FFA members with over 25,000 FFA members.

