State Honors Retired Educators

Three Madison County retired educators were recently inducted as lifetime members of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

Honored were: Pansy Slinkard, Fredericktown elementary educator; Dr. Garland Hamilton, Fredericktown Superintendent; and Willa Dean Combs, who began her teaching career throughout Madison County when she was 16.

According to the local Madison County Retired School Personnel unit President-Elect David Stevens, this is the first year the state has offered such an honor to retirees who are at least 90 years of age.

“It just so happened that three of our members met the qualifications, so I went to work to secure this honor for them," Stevens said.

Additionally, a revised bylaw approved by the local unit bestowed a lifetime membership to those members who had earned the state recognition.

