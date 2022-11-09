 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State of Missouri announces grant program to assist local law enforcement, fire service and EMS agencies

  • 0

The Missouri Department of Public Safety today announced the availability of up to $20,000 in grant funding opportunities for local law enforcement, fire service and EMS agencies. The department encouraged interested agencies to act swiftly as the deadline to apply for the grants is Dec. 5, 2022. A total of $30 million in grant funding is available, $10 million for each public safety discipline.

The three grants are:

  • Peace Officer Grant (POG), $10 million in total grant funding
  • Fire Protection Grant (FPG), $10 million in total grant funding
  • Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant (EMSPG), $10 million in total grant funding

Eligible grant expenditures include equipment, supplies, training/travel, personnel and benefits. Some equipment may have specific requirements to be eligible for funding. The grants require a local match of 50 percent (for example, if the total cost of a project were $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000 and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000). Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match. In-kind matches (soft match) must be directly related to the project and may be retroactive to March 2020. No supplanting is permitted.

People are also reading…

Applications will only be accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online WebGrants System: https://dpsgrants.dps.mo.gov/index.do

Grant recipients will be notified of their awards in December 2022. Grant funds must be expended by April 30, 2023. The funding for these public safety grants is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was made possible through Missouri House Bill 3020. The Department of Public Safety is the grant administrator.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp, 29, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 27, 1993, in Fredericktown to Bobby Joe and Cry…

Freakish fun

Freakish fun

Once again Freakytown did not disappoint, as more than 1,000 kids and their families filled the downtown streets and their treat bags, Saturday.

Tuesday is Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day

Election day is quickly approaching with poles opening at 6 a.m., Nov. 8, for the General Election.

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson, 79, of Jefferson, Texas (formerly of Marquand) died September 28, 2022. She was born November 1, 1942, to Charles Edgar “Ed”…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Kyle Lunsford, 26, of Marquand, to Alyssa Paige Myers, 25, of MarquandAlana Faith Hovis, 28, of Fredericktown, to Mariea Lea Dawn Barlow…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page &…

Connie Sue Hurst

Connie Sue Hurst

Connie Sue Hurst, 74, of Farmington, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home. She was born April 21, 1948, in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News