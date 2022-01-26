State of the City of Fredericktown, part one

As a way to wrap up 2021 and take a look at 2022, Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle has once again put together a "State of the City" report on the past and present year's projects and things that are happening. This is part one of the address, part two will be published in the Feb. 2 Democrat News.

"Without a doubt this has been once crazy year," Settle said. "From the different variants of COVID coming and going, to the prices of materials and fuel sky rocketing or the availability of items to be purchased for that fact. Then there is the tornado that disrupted so many families and businesses in our community and caused so much heartbreak."

Settle said, to top it all off, the year finished with a 73 degree Christmas Day, which many did not like but he was not opposed to it.

"Hopefully 2022 will be a great year for everyone, and we can put some of these past burdens behind us in the coming year," Settle said.

Settle said he knows there are several topics being discussed around town at any given point and one of those is the Prop P tax that was passed in 2018.

"A lot of people ask why nothing has been done with the money from the Prop P tax or why the Public Safety Building has not been started yet," Settle said. "The answer to this is, it takes a lot of planning and engineering for such a project. The engineers have to work with plans/sketches and thoughts from the fire department, police department and the board of aldermen on the layouts for these buildings. Both departments have ways they want their department laid out."

Settle said, on top of perfecting the plans, then the city has to produce a building that it can afford and pay for from the Prop P funds without causing itself issues later down the road.

"Each time we get a different layout, we have a committee meeting and then take it to the board of aldermen," Settle said. "We have had a hard time getting a facility large enough for the two departments, that will accommodate both and be acceptable for all of the equipment they have, at a price we can honestly afford with the amount of money being generated by the tax."

Settle said to remember the price of everything has drastically increased since the Prop P tax was passed. The city only has one chance to do this right and they want to do it right the first time.

"This tax money is being placed into an account and has been growing since day one when the revenue started coming in," Settle said. "We had to have a down payment for such a loan, which we do now have. Those funds are 100 percent going to be spent on the items they were intended for. We do have a plan now and things seem to be moving forward."

Settle then moved on to the topic of the sports complex.

"This seems like a process that has taken forever, but it is near completion," Settle said. "The high school girls played on the fields last fall and they said they loved it. Hopefully there will be a lot of use in these fields in the upcoming years."

Settle said, the lights and poles for the fields have arrived and once the city receives information from the engineers, regarding footing sizes, and the area sees some decent, dry weather, those will be installed.

"The fields look great and the grass is thick," Settle said. "This is what we were hoping for. The concession stand and restrooms have worked out really good as well. I know everyone thought the price of the concession stand/restrooms was way over priced, and I can only agree, but the fact is, it was actually near $90,000 cheaper than the, one and only bid we received to build this building."

Settle said hopefully the city can call this project complete for a while and everyone can get some enjoyment out of it.

Regarding the fields at JC Park, Settle said, the city has budgeted some money to work on the fences. He said they have needed repairs for some time.

Moving on to the city's meter change out program, Settle said, for the most part, the majority of the residential meters have been changed.

"We have had some issues with the meter weps (antennas) not being able to transmit to the receiver at City Hall," Settle said. "The manufacturer is in the process of getting us some new units. They are going to come and replace these themselves at no cost to the city."

Settle said this will not affect the residents in any way, and the city workers are still able to read these select few meters manually like they have always done.

"The meters that did not have any issues are working great," Settle said. "There is a lot of information that can be obtained by this system that helps both the residents and the city."

Settle said, the city was also able to get all of the water line on West Side Drive, North Wood and Maple Court replaced in 2021.

"These lines were in very bad shape and it seemed like we had to dig them up a couple times each year for repairs," Settle said "They also replaced these water lines with a larger diameter of pipe. This will make the amount of water volume much greater and we were able to place new fire hydrants on the end of these lines."

Settle said, the city was happy to be able to have Jokerst Paving come in and overlay North Wood and Maple Court Dr. after the water lines were replaced. He said, with any luck, these streets should not have to be cut into for many years.

The city is planning to do a couple more water main projects in the coming year.

Settle said, every year the city electric department budgets funds to upgrade sections of the electrical system which is a pretty expensive process.

"We can only do a small section each year," Settle said. "The plans are to some day have the complete system done and this will increase the voltage as well as replacing lines, poles or other items that may have out lived their time limit."

Settle said it will take several years to complete the improvements, but the city is heading in the right direction.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

