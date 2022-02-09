State of the City of Fredericktown, part two

As a way to wrap up 2021 and take a look at 2022, Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle has once again put together a "State of the City" report on the past and present years' projects and things happening in the city. This is part two of the address, part one was published in the Jan. 26, Democrat News.

"A hot topic always is the PPA (purchase power adjustment) charge on the electric bill each month," Settle said. "The city has a budgeted purchase power cost of .0721 cents per KWH (kiliwatt-hour). Each month we take the KWH we sell and the total dollar amount we sell and this gets us a per KWH cost. If that cost is more than .0721 cents, it comes back as an increase on the PPA line of your bill and if it comes back less than, it will show as a credit."

Settle said the purchase power cost bills are generated by MPUA (Missouri Public Utility Alliance) out of Columbia Missouri. This is who the city of Fredericktown purchases power from and that electricity is brought to town through lines owned by Ameren Electric.

"This seems to be a misunderstanding for some who think we purchase our power from Ameren," Settle said. "If we do not add this PPA charge to your bills then your bill would not total correctly for those of you who figure your own bill. The PPA is a separate line item on your bill for transparency reasons, so everyone knows exactly what they are being charged for."

Settle said the word from MPUA is, hopefully the PPA charge may be near one half the cost of this past month.

"Another topic of conversation is the electric rates," Settle said. "Earlier in 2021 we spoke with MPUA about rate study needs. They let us know that we should be doing complete rate studies about every 10 years and mini rate studies about every 3 years. Our last rate study was in 2010 so we started looking into the rate study process."

In September of 2021, the city had a rate study completed by Toth & Associates.

"They evaluated the electric and PPA rate structure we had, and analyzed our current and projected budget needs," Settle said. "Once they completed the evaluation, they helped us set a new electric and PPA rate structure."

Next, Settle discussed additional government funding, which cities, counties and states have received, called ARPA funds (American Rescue Plan Act).

"These funds were intended to be used on infrastructure projects," Settle said. "We are still waiting to see what all the guidelines are for these funds before we get into planning any major projects. We have many different areas for these funds to be used such as line replacement for the waste water and water lines like we had done this past year. There is also a possibility that we may even be able to use a small percentage of these funds on road repairs."

Settle said, the city would like to get some milling and repaving of West Main Street. He said he does not feel this is the worst street in the city, but it is the most traveled and the entrance to the town.

"We are also planning to replace a section of waste water line along Buford Street," Settle said. "This was a project we were trying to get done at the end of the year but just could not get time to make it to happen. We are planning to start on this soon."

Settle said, the city is also going to rebuild one of the pavilions at the City Lake Park which was destroyed by the tornado along with cleaning up the mess it left behind. It will be a long time before that park is back to the way it used to look.

Lastly, Settle said the city is currently in the process of purchasing a "new to them" fire truck from the City of Farmington and this is great news for a couple of reasons.

"The truck we are replacing is several years old and starting to have mechanical issues," Settle said. "These are vehicles that we need to be ready when the time comes to use them. The truck we are replacing is a ladder truck. The newer truck we will be getting has over 100 feet of reach versus the older truck that only had 65 feet of reach."

Settle said, many people have questioned the need for a ladder truck that can reach so high when it does not have any tall buildings.

"What you have to remember is, if this truck is having to set up in the middle of the street and reach across a yard up to the second or third story window, that can take up 100 feet really easy," Settle said. "Also, this truck will give the city a lower ISO (insurance service office) rating. The ISO is a score given to fire departments and insurance companies. This score will help to lower the cost of insurance premiums for everyone."

The city currently has an ISO of 4 and the Fredericktown Fire Department hopes that the new truck will help lower the rating to a 3.

"I hope you all have a great year 2022," Settle said. "If there are ever questions or concerns that you may have, please do not hesitate to contact myself or anyone here at city hall and we will try our best to help you."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366

