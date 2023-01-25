State of the City of Fredericktown

"Another year has passed in the blink of an eye," Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle said.

Settle sat down with the Democrat News to discuss the highlights of 2022 and some of the hopes for 2023.

With the new addition of the Metal-Tronics facility, just outside of town, and Missouri Cobalt, Settle said, RMC (the concrete plant) can hardly keep up with the supply and demand. But somehow they are doing a great job, and are adding another mixing plant on South Chamber, the same location it originally started.

Missouri Cobalt has been working nonstop for a year to clear land and clean old tailing piles left by the former lead mines owners.

"They had to clean these areas up and revitalize the land before they can begin mining the new minerals that are underground," Settle said. "I believe they are nearing this point in their plans."

Other than the growing businesses within the city, two topics which come up in conversation frequently are the Prop P tax and the sports complex.

"Rumors are circulating, but all Prop P tax funds have been properly accounted for, and have accumulated enough for the city to move forward with the police and fire building projects," Settle said. "We have had a change of plans. The fire building will be built in the same location, with a new architect. However, the police department will move into the recently purchased Mormon Church building near the round-a-bout, rather than building a new facility."

The aldermen, along with the Chief of Police, came to this decision due to the building already being ADA accessible, it has enough space and will save time and money for the department. There are some plans to add on to the building and make even more room for offices, a sally port and a court room.

"This is a much better plan than trying to place both facilities in one lot that really did not have the room for both," Settle said. "This will also free up some additional funds for the police department to use for equipment and such."

Moving on to the Sports Complex, the three fields are complete and in 2022 the Fredericktown High School Girl's Softball players were able to utilize them, and love it. The city hopes to see baseball games scheduled this coming year.

Settle said, this year the other areas, which were leveled off for future fields, will be used as soccer fields.

"It would have been nice to have all five ball fields going but that is a lot of money that we cannot afford at this time," Settle said. "I am glad to see the fields being used for something. We are mowing them anyway, so they should get some use."

Settle said, with the addition of the soccer fields, the concession stand will now be centrally located within the complex, as it was originally intended.

"The reason for moving the soccer fields to the sports complex is because every time the water gets out of its banks it messes the Rotary Fields up," Settle said. "This last time it destroyed most of the goals and nets. This was a big expense to the city which cannot be claimed on insurance because this area is in a flood zone."

After what feels like an eternity, the electric department will finally be able to work on the lighting at the sports complex. The needed materials have been difficult to obtain due to supply chain problems. Crews plan to have all three fields lit and ready to play on when spring arrives.

Settle said, the city still has fence banners, backstop and field signage for sale. Anyone interested can contact the city clerk to get pricing and information.

The sports complex fields are not the only ones in town being utilized. Settle said, there are also plans to replace some of the fencing on the JC fields and try to make these fields better to play on as well.

With regards to its employees, the city took steps last year to make sure its compensation was up to par. The city hired an outside company to investigate employee pay scales.

Settle said, there was high turnover due to lower pay than other places and it seemed like people would be hired, obtain proper licenses or acquire some skills then move on to other places that would pay better.

The company compared pay with other similar jobs in the state and local businesses. The city was found to be behind on pay and the pay scales were adjusted to help improve employee retention.

Looking forward to 2023, Settle said, the city crews are going to try and replace several fire hydrants some of which are getting old and outdated.

"We are going to try and replace a couple sections of water main along Park St. and a couple blocks of W. College," Settle said. "They are going to up-size these lines with a larger water main allowing plenty of water volume at the hydrants if the time is ever needed."

Settle said, the electric department is working on line conversion. He said, they are stepping up the voltage in these lines and replacing poles and lines as they go. This project started a few years ago in the east section of town and crews are slowly working their way across town.

An unexpected project, which has had a significant impact on the city, was caused when a lighting storm hit in August. Settle said, computers and wiring in City Hall and the police station were almost all replaced, as well as several components of the water tower system. The storm was costly, and ongoing issues are still being found. Fortunately, the damage was covered by insurance.

Some may have noticed the removal of several old, dilapidated buildings around town, including the old High-Way Video building and the large blue building next door.

"Like everyone else, I hate to see these neat historic buildings taken down, but at some point, they have been neglected far too long and have become dangerous and public eyesores," Settle said. "I would love to see some of these buildings repaired and occupied, especially in the downtown area."

Heading toward the edge of town in the business park, Settle said, the word is, FSP is going to be building back after last year’s tornado destroyed its building only days before the company were preparing to move into the new facility.

"The Madison County Progress Initiative has purchased a piece of the property from the city in the business park and is working on plans for building an indoor recreational building," Settle said. "We are also in discussion with another business owner who is thinking of moving into the business park as well."

Settle said, he continues to talk with people and businesses to try and bring new jobs and businesses to Fredericktown.

"The last few years, our town has had a few new job opportunities and businesses come to town, some of which were delayed due to COVID." Settle said. "Now that things are returning to normal, hopefully these projects will resume. I hope good things come to each of you and our community in the coming year."