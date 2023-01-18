State of the County of Madison

The start of a new year brings with it resolutions and reflections. As years go, 2022 was rather productive for the area, as Madison County continues to work toward the future.

The most noticeable accomplishment of the county is seen front and center in the town square. The new Justice Center was completed in 2022, and as the clock ticked into 2023 it was time to start moving furniture and staff. While the building still has a few final touches needed, such as the replacement of the front door after the unfortunate vehicle accident, the building is functional and court is already being held in the new courtroom.

Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp said, the Justice Center was a long time coming and something the community needed. The county had outgrown the available space inside the historic Madison County Courthouse and the age of the building made for issues such as the court facility not being ADA compliant. Those who were unable to climb steps had no way of getting up and into the courtroom.

The commission is also happy to report several bridge improvements were completed in 2022. The long term repair of the bridge on County Road 275 over the Little St. Francis River was something the community was happy to see completed.

The closure of the bridge was extremely inconvenient, causing long commutes and confusion for those who are not from the area.

Kemp said, it was important to the commissioners to find a long term fix and even though the bridge was closed most of the year. It should remain in good shape for many years to come.

Other projects completed included bridge improvements on County Road 313 on the Caster River and overlays on County Roads 320, 537, and 262.

In 2022, Madison County was also able to increase salaries for all county employees.

Kemp said, the commissioners were glad the county was able to afford the cost of raising salaries.

“As the cost of providing for your family continues to increase, we need to be able to adjust and ensure our employees are able to afford those basic necessities,” Kemp said. “If we want the county to succeed, then we need our employees to be supported and able to put food on their tables.”

The county also purchased a new backhoe for the road and bridge department. This purchase will make things easier on the road crews allowing them to focus on the job at hand and not whether or not the equipment is going to work.

Another highlight of the year is the creation of the new Madison County IDA (industrial development authority). The purpose of the IDA is to promote economic development within the county.

Kemp said, he is excited to see the county form an IDA and hopes to see it encourage businesses to locate or expand within Madison County.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Madison County Commission already has a few items on its wish list.

Now that the new Justice Center has been completed, the commissioners hope to shift their attention back to the historic courthouse.

Kemp said, this year they would like to install a new heating and cooling system as well as repair water damage, update lighting, and repair the windows of the old building.

If left unrepaired, these issues could cause major problems in the future. The historical significance of the building is being taken into account, and repair options are being discussed.

The county would also like to look into more grant funding opportunities and is looking into hiring a grant writer. The possibility of working with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Fredericktown on obtaining a paid staff member for the purpose of community relations, grant writing and more is being discussed.

The county also plans to continue improvements to roads and bridges within the county and is planning to purchase a new dump truck for the road and bridge department.