Rick Francis

Representative Rick Francis

 Submitted photo by Tim Bommel

This week we received the 2020 State of the Judiciary address from Chief Justice George W. Draper.

In his speech, Draper noted that 2020 marks the bicentennial for the Missouri Supreme Court. He pointed out that 200 years ago the Supreme Court judges would “ride the circuit” and meet in the courthouses through the state. Today, the court has a permanent home in Jefferson City and court cases are streamed live and their decisions are published online. The court currently has three women on its bench, and Draper is the second African-American Supreme Court Judge.

Missouri has been at the National Forefront in the fight against drug addiction. The Missouri General Assembly passed the first drug treatment legislation in 1998 and in the last few years we have passed bills to expand treatment court services. Today, Missouri has more than 120 treatment courts, 15 of which are serving to meet the special needs of veterans. We have built a strong foundation on which our state can continue to fight the substance abuse crisis on multiple fronts – alcohol, opioids and methamphetamines.

Hopefully, 200 years from now Missourians will look back and examine our works, reforms, and accomplishments and say – well done!

