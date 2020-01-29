The governor gave his annual State of the State Address Jan. 15, where he introduced his agenda for the upcoming year. He discussed several topics, including some of his spending priorities for 2020.
Workforce development was certainly one of the governor’s biggest priorities last year. Since then, 42,000 Missouri workers have been registered in the One Start program, and the governor is proposing $14.9 million in funding this year for the program. Last year, I sponsored Senate Bill 184, concerning the Missouri One Start Program. I received two awards for my work on this legislation. The St. Louis Regional Chamber presented me with the Business Champion Award, and I received the Champion Award from the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce. I was honored to receive these awards, and I am proud that the Missouri One Start Program has been so successful in the past year.
The governor is also proposing $19.6 million for the MO Excels program to develop employee-driven workforce training at Missouri’s colleges and universities, and additional funding for the Bright Flight and A+ Scholarship programs for students wishing to attend a college or university. In addition to the expansion of workforce development programs, Missouri welcomed nearly $5 billion in private investments to the state last year, and with that, 40,000 new jobs. Additionally, two USDA facilities relocated to Kansas City last year, creating 500 new jobs. Our state’s economy has seen tremendous growth in the past year, and I am hopeful we can continue this trend and bring more jobs to Missouri.
Education has always been one of my top priorities. The Foundation Formula for K-12 schools was fully funded last year, and the governor is proposing a $10 million investment to continue fully funding the formula. Missouri’s public schools rely on this formula to support and educate our children, so it is imperative that it is fully funded every year. The governor’s proposed budget also includes $12 million for early childhood special education and $11.2 million for regional preschool development grants. I support the governor’s plans to fully fund the formula and continue to provide important funding for early childhood and preschool programs.
You have free articles remaining.
Transportation and our state’s infrastructure were priorities last year and will continue to be this year. The bond proposal we passed last year will help pay for the repair and replacement of nearly 250 deficient bridges. Our state’s infrastructure is in serious need of repair, and I believe it is important to find commonsense solutions to fund these repairs. The governor is proposing $50 million to fund a local transportation cost-share program to help provide assistance to projects in our local communities, matching the funding from last year.
Healthcare is another one of the governor’s spending priorities. He is proposing $22.2 million in funding to eliminate the developmental disabilities waitlist, a $58.1 million appropriation for rate standardization for developmental disability providers and $49.1 million to provide MO HealthNet behavioral health services for an additional 2,500 Missourians and case management and waiver services for 2,000 Missourians with developmental disabilities. The governor would also like to provide a $1.4 million funding increase for community behavioral healthcare to help reduce the inappropriate use of hospital emergency rooms, jails and law enforcement for mental health needs. In addition, the governor proposed $5 million to maintain funds for 3,600 Missourians to receive substance abuse treatment. Finally, the governor wants to use $1 million to invest in housing for homeless veterans. I am glad the governor is committed to helping our state’s veterans find housing. These changes are definitely a step in the right direction, and I am hopeful these changes will help Missourians who need it the most.
The governor is also committed to ensuring public safety and supporting our state’s law enforcement agencies. He is proposing $1 million to be used for a witness protection fund. This funding will help ensure crime victims and witnesses are safe, which will help law enforcement thoroughly investigate serious crimes. One million dollars is also proposed to help eliminate the Highway Patrol’s backlog of untested rape kits. Finally, as a response to this past year’s historic flooding, the governor is proposing $4 million to repair state-funded levees.
I am looking forward to the upcoming session, and I am ready to start working on some of the governor’s priorities. I am confident we can achieve our goals and come up with smart solutions to our problems. It has been an honor to represent you in the Missouri Senate, and I will continue to fight for your interests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.