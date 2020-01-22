Governor Mike Parson delivered his State of the State Address Jan. 15, outlining the path he would have Missouri go, calling on priorities for the 2021 Budget and for legislation. His address this year centered on two items, the same two issues he focused on last session.
“So let me be crystal clear, cultivating and training our workforce for high-demand jobs and investing in critical infrastructure are the priorities we must address…Focusing on these issues would allow us to not only make short-term gains for our state, but also provide long-term stability and a solid foundation for future generations.”
“More people have more money in their pockets, and the tax cuts at the state and federal level are absolutely having a positive impact here in Missouri.”
“Missouri now ranks 7th in the nation for small business wage growth. And at 3.1 percent, our unemployment rate continues to remain at historic lows, and has been below the national unemployment rate for 40 consecutive months…another example that Missouri’s growth is strong, and we are on the right track. Not to mention that the African American unemployment rate in Missouri has dropped from over 10 percent in 2014 to 5.5 percent today. Our workforce efforts have created over 40,000 new jobs since I took office. And more importantly, it is the private sector that is driving these investments, not government.”
Examples that Missouri’s growth is strong and on track:
You have free articles remaining.
Agri-business Company Bunge has relocated global headquarters from New York to Missouri.
Bayer is adding 500 new jobs. Pfizer is investing $230 million dollars. Boeing secured $16 billion dollar contract to build the TX Trainer and NGA West just broke ground on a billion dollar campus in St. Louis.
Kansas City beat out 130 other cities around the country to land two divisions from the USDA and over 500 new jobs. Briggs and Stratton is creating 130 new jobs in Poplar Bluff. Dollar Tree in Warrensburg, creating 375 new jobs. Nucor Steel, the largest steel company in the United States, will create 250 new jobs in Sedalia, Missouri. Purina is investing $115 million dollars in Bloomfield, Missouri. About one month ago General Motors announced a $1.5 billion dollar investment to build midsize trucks for North America.
In an effort to keep my capital report brief, I was only able to share a few highlights of our states progress. There are still challenges and problems to tackle as we start this session. But, if we work together, our state will continue to celebrate more successes and the people of Missouri will benefit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.