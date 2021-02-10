State Parks accepting nominations for atv, utv representative on advisory board

Missouri State Parks is accepting nominations for an all-terrain and utility task vehicle (ATV/UTV) riding representative to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board.

Members must be Missouri residents and must participate in the user group they represent. New board members are appointed based upon experience with trail use and trail construction, community involvement, trail user group participation, ability to represent other trail users, ability to devote adequate time to the duties, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) knowledge and experience.

Roles of the Missouri Trails Advisory Board include:

• Review, score and rank applications and make recommendations to the Grants Management Section for funding.

• Annually review the Recreational Trail Project application and open selection process.

• Develop project eligibility criteria including sponsor eligibility (types of projects the state should consider for funding).

Those interested can learn more here: mostateparks.com/page/61887/missouri-trails-advisory-board-members

To nominate an individual for the Missouri Trails Advisory Board, please submit the following information by March 15: