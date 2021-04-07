 Skip to main content
State releases March 2021 General Revenue Report
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced Monday that net general revenue collections for March 2021 decreased 10.6 percent compared to those for March 2020, from $727.6 million last year to $650.2 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 15.3 percent compared to March 2020, from $6.80 billion last year to $7.85 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 16.4 percent for the year, from $5.28 billion last year to $6.15 billion this year.
  • Increased 16.3 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 3.5 percent for the year from $1.72 billion last year to $1.78 billion this year.
  • Increased 7.1 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 36.7 percent for the year, from $337.3 million last year to $461.1 million this year.
  • Decreased 15.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 10.3 percent for the year, from $361.3 million last year to $398.6 million this year.
  • Increased 1.6 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Increased 5.0 percent for the year, from $897.9 million last year to $943.0 million this year.
  • Increased 96.1 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

