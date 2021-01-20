Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo has selected state Rep. Rick Francis to help lead two house committees during the 101st General Assembly. Francis will serve as the chair of the House Financial Institutions Committee and will continue his serve as the vice chair of the House Agriculture Policy Committee.

Vescovo said Francis is an ideal choice to serve as the chair of the House Financial Institutions Committee. He said the experience Francis gained as a member of the committee during the 100th General Assembly has prepared him to lead the committee’s efforts to oversee policy that impacts the state’s banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions.

“I want to thank Speaker Vescovo for this honor and for having the trust in me to lead this committee as we work to craft effective policy solutions that will allow our regulatory framework to be effective without being overly burdensome,” Francis (R-Perryville) said. “I am excited to get to work with the members of the committee as we address the issues that impact financial institutions in all parts of our state.”