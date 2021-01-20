 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Rep. Rick Francis to help lead two house committees
0 comments

State Rep. Rick Francis to help lead two house committees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo has selected state Rep. Rick Francis to help lead two house committees during the 101st General Assembly. Francis will serve as the chair of the House Financial Institutions Committee and will continue his serve as the vice chair of the House Agriculture Policy Committee.

Vescovo said Francis is an ideal choice to serve as the chair of the House Financial Institutions Committee. He said the experience Francis gained as a member of the committee during the 100th General Assembly has prepared him to lead the committee’s efforts to oversee policy that impacts the state’s banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions.

“I want to thank Speaker Vescovo for this honor and for having the trust in me to lead this committee as we work to craft effective policy solutions that will allow our regulatory framework to be effective without being overly burdensome,” Francis (R-Perryville) said. “I am excited to get to work with the members of the committee as we address the issues that impact financial institutions in all parts of our state.”

Vescovo also selected Francis to continue as vice chair of the House Agriculture Policy Committee, which deals with bills relating to the protection, promotion, and encouragement of agriculture in the state. Vescovo said Francis did an outstanding job with his work on the committee during the last two years, and will continue that service during the 101st General Assembly.

“Farming is an important part of my life and an incredibly important industry for my district and for our state," Francis said. "I am committed to working with the members of the committee to advance policy that will promote and support farms and farm families throughout our state.”

Rep. Rick Francis

Rep. Rick Francis

 Submitted
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meadows of Fredericktown
Democrat News

Meadows of Fredericktown

After three years of hard work, the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership's application for low income housing tax credits was approve…

Lori Ann Myers
Obituaries

Lori Ann Myers

Lori Ann Myers, 56, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was born Septem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News