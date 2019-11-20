{{featured_button_text}}

A multi-state organization of municipal utilities has honored State Representative Rick Francis with its Richard E. Malon Public Service Award. MPUA presented the award to Representative Francis at a Nov. 5 meeting of the Perryville City Council.

The award, presented by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), recognizes a publicly elected or appointed official whose activities have furthered the objectives of municipal utilities, making contributions that have lasting impact in the field.

Representative Francis represents Bollinger County, Madison County and most of Perry County, and has served in the Missouri House since 2016. In 2019 he served as Vice Chair of the House Agriculture Policy Committee, and as a member of Utilities Committee. In addition to legislative duties, Francis is a farmer, and he spent 33 years in education as a teacher, coach, principal and assistant superintendent of schools.

In the House Utilities committee, Rep. Francis helped to pass a bill to ensure that a community knows its municipal utility’s full value when the system’s future is on the ballot.

“In his work on the committee, Representative Francis kept an ‘open-door policy’ that welcomed municipal utility leaders,” said Ewell Lawson, MPUA Vice President of Government Affairs. “He has been even-handed and supportive as we dealt with issues of concern to community-owned utilities.”

MPUA’s annual Alliance Awards are made in recognition of achievement and distinction among professional peers within Alliance member municipal utilities.

