JEFFERSON CITY – State Representatives Chuck Basye and Dottie Bailey will lead the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. House Speaker Elijah Haahr recently selected Basye to serve as chair of the committee and Bailey to serve as vice-chair.
Basye previously served as vice-chair of the committee while Bailey served as a committee member. Haahr elevated their positions to fill the void created by the passing of state Rep. Rebecca Roeber, who previously chaired the committee. Both Basye and Bailey said they take on their new roles with heavy hearts, but also hope to use the outstanding example Roeber set as a public servant and committee leader as inspiration for their own service on the committee.
“Rebecca was such a kind, gentle, yet strong chair who wanted only the very best for the young people of Missouri. I will work each and every day to build on the legacy she created as a true champion for the educational needs of our children,” said Bailey, R-Eureka.
She added, “I want to thank Speaker Haahr for giving me this opportunity to work with Chairman Basye and the members of the committee to find innovative solutions to many of the issues facing our system of education.”
“As a state we were so very fortunate to have a leader like Rebecca Roeber, who was incredibly passionate in her efforts to improve and expand educational opportunities for our young people. I learned so much from her from our time working together on the committee, and I know that experience will make me a better chairman,” said Basye, R-Rocheport.
Basye added, “As a committee our goal should be nothing less than to ensure every young person in Missouri has access to a quality education. I am eager to get to work with Rep. Bailey and the members of the committee to look for ways we can help our young people have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.”
The House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee considers matters relating to elementary and secondary education and life-long learning in the state, including teachers, financing, property, indebtedness, and curriculum. As chair and vice-chair of the committee, Basye and Bailey will preside over committee hearings, and will work together to review and improve the pieces of legislation presented to the committee.
Basye, who is in his third term as a state representative, represents the 47th House District, which consists of parts of Boone, Howard, Cooper and Randolph counties. He served as vice-chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education for the 2019 regular session and as a member of the committee for the 2017 and 2018 sessions.
Bailey is in her first term as a state legislator. She represents the 110th House District, which is made up of parts of St. Louis and Franklin counties. Bailey served as a member of the House Elementary and Secondary Education during the 2019 regular session. She also serves as a member of the Education Commission of the States.
