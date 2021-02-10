State seeking organizations to provide nutritious meals to children during summer months

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is looking for non-profit organizations throughout the state to help feed thousands of children who would otherwise go without meals during the summer months and during times of public emergencies, when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) reimburses organizations for meals they serve to children under the age of 18 who are at risk of not having enough to eat during the summer months. The program is one of the ways Missouri is working to fight childhood hunger. Organizations that choose to sponsor the SFSP will help ensure that children in underserved areas of the state continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

“Preventing food insecurity in children is an important step in improving the health of Missourians,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director. “Without the assistance of organizations across the state, many of Missouri’s children would have gone without meals during this past year. We greatly appreciate the organizations who have stepped up to provide the critical nutrition our children need.”