CollegeStuff

State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who are eligible for the Dean's List for the 2018 fall semester.

Among those students is Carson Stephens, a 2018 graduate of Fredericktown High School.

To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Ranked among the best nationally, the State Technical College of Missouri serves a unique role as one of the leading two-year technical colleges in Missouri and the Midwest region. State Tech has built a reputation as a highly specialized, student friendly college with an exceptional reputation with business and industry. State Tech stands alone as Missouri's first and only public higher education institution with a statewide mission devoted solely to technical education at the Associate of Applied Science Degree level. Visit www.statetechmo.edu to learn more.

