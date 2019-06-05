{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who are eligible for the Dean's List for the 2019 Spring semester.

Included on the list is Carson Stephens of Frederickrown.

To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments