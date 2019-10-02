{{featured_button_text}}
State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who are eligible for the Dean's List for the 2019 Summer semester.

The list includes Carson Stephens of Fredericktown.

To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Visit www.statetechmo.edu to learn more.

