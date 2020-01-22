{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who achieved the Honor Roll during the 2019 fall semester.

The list includes Macie Hovis of Fredericktown.

Visit www.statetechmo.edu to learn more.

