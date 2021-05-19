State Tech announces spring 2021 Honor Roll

State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who achieved the Honor Roll during the 2021 Spring semester.
To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale.
Included on the list is Nolan Hovis of Fredericktown.
