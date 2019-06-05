{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who achieved the Honor Roll during the 2019 Spring semester. 

From Fredericktown: 

  •  Jonathon Inman
  •  Colten Miller

