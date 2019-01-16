Try 1 month for 99¢
CollegeStuff

State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who achieved academic excellence during the 2018 fall semester.

Among those on the list are Jonathon Inman and Colten Miller, both of Frfedericktown.

To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale.

Ranked among the best nationally, the State Technical College of Missouri serves a unique role as one of the leading two-year technical colleges in Missouri and the Midwest region. State Tech has built a reputation as a highly specialized, student friendly college with an exceptional reputation with business and industry. State Tech stands alone as Missouri's first and only public higher education institution with a statewide mission devoted solely to technical education at the Associate of Applied Science Degree level. Visit www.statetechmo.edu to learn more.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments