State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate the 2019 graduates.

State Tech conferred 507 certificates and degrees to 470 students in May 2019.

The list included two students from Fredericktown: Jonathon Inman, Associate of Applied Science, Welding Technology; and Colten Miller, Certificate, Heavy Equipment Operations.

