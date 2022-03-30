STEAM Night, April 7

The Fredericktown High School Afterschool Learning Zone program is excited to host its annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., April 7.
There will be several presenters that will be offering two sessions of fun, creative class. Entertainment for children will also provided. Please come and join us for a fun and entertaining night out.
Victoria Kemper
Staff Writer
