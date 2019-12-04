For the third year, B.A.S.E. STEAM Night will fill the Fredericktown High School with a night of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The free event will be throughout the Fredericktown High School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5 and will feature classes such as Beekeeping, Robotics and Automation, 3D Printing, Mammals of Missouri, Personality of the Periodic Table, The Power of Video, Art for Kids, and much more.
"We feel that STEAM is vitally important to our community because, directly and indirectly, it affects almost every aspect of our lives," B.A.S.E. (Before and After School Experience) Adviser Amy Long said. "I think there used to be a stigma with the sciences and math, and people would shy away from those topics because they were thought to be difficult. Not so true anymore, you can incorporate STEAM into many different aspects of your lives and enjoy it."
Long said she hopes the community and youth come out and have a fun filled educational night. She said the event is interactive and any age group will get something out of the presentations.
"This will be the third annual STEAM Night," Long said, "Last year our numbers doubled from the first year."
Long said the presentations will be 15 minutes long this year so that people are able to go to as many presentations as they would like to.
"I don't have a specific class that I look forward to the most because they are all good," Long said. "I try to hit all of them."
The event is a free event made possible by the Learning Zone After School Program, Keli Nicholson, Tracy Laut, Amy Long, and all the presenters.
If you are interested in participating with or helping with the event, contact Long at the Fredericktown High School office 573-783-3628.
