Students and their families came out to Fredericktown High School, April 7, for a night full of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, STEAM.

Over the years, STEAM Night at FHS has become a favorite among students and staff.

"I think the entire night went great," Amy Long said. "It was our first time resuming it since before COVID and we couldn't be happier with how it turned out."

This year, the event had several new classes including, "For the Love of Dance," taught by Sydney Gibbs, "Spaghetti Tower," hosted by Layni Kinkead and Lucy Pham, "Cookie Decorating for Kids," facilitated by Molly Hill and Allie Moon, and "Adventure Slime."

"Something that we are very proud of is that approximately half of our classes offered this year were student led," Long said. "We have a great group of high school students that jumped right in and hosted several classes, and I am so proud of them. They did great."

Long said, the night had such awesome choices of classes that it was hard to determine which was the favorite of the night. She said the kids who attended had time to visit and participate in as many classes as they wanted.

Groups of eager learners exercised their brains in classes which felt more like play than work.

The Ozark Regional Library brought out its Ozobots, coding robots, and attendees throughout the night added to their own mark to the map and by the end of the night the masterpiece created was something to be proud of.

Over at "Math Family Game Night" with Jennifer Miller, kindergarten student Kamren Petty worked on his multiplication skills and blew everyone away with his advanced skills.

The "Adventure Slime" class had attendees getting their hands dirty as they witnessed the chemical reaction between Borax and glue. The final product was a slime bouncy ball for each of them to take home.

"I loved all of the classes," Long said. "I danced, painted eggs, made slime, but I did visit the Cookie Decorating for Kids more than once."

Long said, she always hopes that the kids walk away with the sense of a community coming together to enjoy an education, fun night. She said she thinks the parents and adults also had a really good time.

"I would very much like for STEAM Night to continue every year and also continue to grow and evolve," Long said. "There are so many interesting topics that can be presented, and hopefully one day, we will have a line outside of the building of people waiting to get in."

Long said the event has always been 100% supported by the community, school, kids and everyone involved.

"Planning is easy because our school district is a great support system," Long said. "We send out emails inviting anyone that is interested in hosting a class. They let us know what class they would like to host and then everyone just takes off running."

Long said she would like to thank everyone who hosted a class and everyone who came to participate in the program.

"We would also like to give a shout out to our custodians at FHS," Long said. "They never hesitate to step in and help get everything set up and cleaned up."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.