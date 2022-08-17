How many of us are content just to stay where we are?

We have our work. We have our routines. We have our daily or maybe even hourly schedules. We are set in our ways, and we accept life as it is.

Now I’m not implying that schedules, routines, and a consistent lifestyle are bad at all. In fact, schedules are probably a more acceptable way of living and much easier than constant turmoil and confusion. Especially when children are involved. Routine is important for them to learn when, where, why, how, and what to expect next. It helps to set them up for discipline, productivity, and accomplishment.

At the same time, it can often bring us to becoming automatic at what we do rather than becoming more creative. For examples: we drive the same way every time we go and come, we usually eat at the same places, often ordering the same dishes, we shop at the same stores, we gather with the same friends, we go to the same vacation spots, we read the same types of books, we watch the same television programs, we become set in our own lifestyle.

Again, please don’t think I am condemning any of these things. It is just the way each of us feels comfortable and more secure. But if we aren’t careful, life can just become totally automatic. Are we willing to "step out of the box" and try something new? Can we step away from the usual, take a leap of faith, and move to something different?

A young couple from our town have decided to do just that. He used to be a music teacher in our school system, and she a nurse. They have made the decision to go into missionary ministry and help in Haiti. Quite a big leap of faith, yet they are willing to take the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others.

Kinda’ reminds me of the Bible story of Peter, in the boat crossing the river, when a bad storm came up. Everyone panicked and were afraid. Jesus appeared out in the water and Peter asked to join Him. As he stepped out of the boat, he walked towards Jesus. Everything was fine until Peter took his eyes off of Jesus and looked at the billowing sea around him. It takes courage and faith to make changes and "step out" of our comfort zone. Scary, maybe. But as long as we are focused on what lies ahead and trust the Lord to lead us, we will be fine and succeed. Step out and see what is ahead for you.